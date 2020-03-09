VIS maintains ER of MIMA Leather

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of MIMA Leather (Pvt.) Limited double B Plus/A-Three.

Medium to long-term rating of 'BB+' denotes that obligations deemed likely to be met. Protection factors are capable of weakening if changes occur in the economy. Overall quality may move up or down frequently within this category.

Outlook on the assigned ratings has been revised from negative' to stable. Previous rating action was announced on Nov. 28, 2018, said release on Monday.

MLPL is a private limited concern, predominantly engaged in manufacturing and export of finished goat leather. Shareholding of the company is vested with family members, who are represented on the company's board of Directors while also holding key management positions.