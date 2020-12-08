UrduPoint.com
VIS Maintains ER Of Pakistan State Oil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings of double A plus /A-one plus to Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings of double A plus /A-one plus to Pakistan State Oil Company Limited. The long-term rating of 'AA+' indicates high credit quality; protection factors are strong.

Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' signifies highest certainty of timely payment. The short-term liquidity including internal operating factors and /or access to alternative sources of funds is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations, said release on Tuesday.

The outlook on the assigned rating has been revised to stable from rating watch -developing following improved in first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 performance and healthy volumetric sales growth during five months of the current fiscal year despite the corona virus pandemic. Previous rating action was announced on May 04, 2020.

The assigned ratings derive strength from PSO's majority and controlling interest vested with the Government of Pakistan and the company's strategic and nationally important position in Pakistan's energy sector.

