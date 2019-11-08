UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Maintains ER Of Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:32 PM

VIS maintains ER of Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the Entity Ratings (ER) of Sitara Chemical Industries Limited at single A Plus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the Entity Ratings (ER) of Sitara Chemical Industries Limited at single A Plus/A-One.

The outlook on the assigned ratings has been revised from positive to stable.

The medium to long-term rating of "A+" signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in economy, said press release on Friday.

The short-term rating of "A-1" denotes high certainty of timely payments coupled with excellent liquidity and supported by good fundamental protection factors.

The previous rating action was announced on Nov. 14, 2018.

The ratings assigned to SCIL take into account its leading position inchlor-alkali sector and strong sponsor profile. The ratings draw comfort from increasing revenues and largely sustained gross margins despite economic slowdown. Moreover, sound coverages and comfortable gearing levels provide strength to the ratings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company May 2018 From Sitara Chemical Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Two of Puigdemont's Allies Refuse to Be Extradited ..

58 seconds ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Hearing 'Clear Voi ..

1 minute ago

ADC directs to devise strategy for polio refusal c ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Top Diplomat to Meet With Lavrov on G20 Mi ..

1 minute ago

RIUK to be handed over to Health Deptt by Nov 30; ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity event held at Women University

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.