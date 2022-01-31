UrduPoint.com

VIS Maintains ER Of SLPL

January 31, 2022

VIlS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity rating of Shafi Lifestyle (Pvt.) Limited at triple B-plus/aingle A-Two

Outlook on the assigned rating has been changed from stable to positive, says release on Monday.

The long term rating signifies adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient. Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy. Short term rating of 'A-2' depicts good certainty of timely payment.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound with good access to capital markets. Risk factors are small.

The ratings take note of the sound profile of the sponsor, Shafi group, and their extensive experience in leather industry. Revision in rating outlook takes into account growth in revenues and improvement in margins.

Ratings incorporate SLPL's business risk profile which is supported by volumetric growth in exports of leather footwear industry wide.

