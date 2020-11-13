VIS maintains ratings of GTML

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Gadoon Textile Mills Limited at single A plus/A-one.

The long-term rating of 'A+' signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors; risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy, said release on Friday.

The short-term rating of 'A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors while risk factors are minor. Previous rating action was announced on April 24, 2020.

GTML is part of Yunus Brothers Group (YBG). The company is one of the largest spinning enterprise in the country and has around three decades of experience in the textile sector.

GTML produces yarn (both coarse & fine counts) through two units located at Swabi District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Unit A) and at Karachi in Sindh (Unit B) and knitted fabric through Unit B.

The company's yarn is primarily sold to large scale local textile industry, the key markets being Karachi, Faisalabad and Lahore. GTML also sells products to international market. "Koyal" (local) and "Peach" (export) are two of GTML's key brands.

Citing improvement in operating performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, the outlook assigned to GTML's ratings had been revised to stable.