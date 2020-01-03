UrduPoint.com
VIS Rating Company Maintains ER Of Silk Bank Limited

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:16 PM

VIS Rating Company maintains ER of Silk Bank Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Silk Bank Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Silk Bank Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

Given the non-renewal of guarantee on the outstanding Tier 2 TFC,instrument rating has been revised from single A Minus to triple B Plus in line with VIS's standard notching criteria for rating Basel 3 Compliant Tier 2 instrument, said a press release on Friday.

Ratings have been placed on Rating Watch-Developing Status as the Bank's September 2019 financial statement is in the process of being finalized.

Upon finalization of financial statements, VIS will review the ratings.

Ratings remain dependent on implicit capitalization support from sponsors for achieving Capital Adequacy Ratio compliance. The previous rating action was announced on June 30, 2019.

Related Topics

