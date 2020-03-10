VIS Rating Company withdraws RF of Avari Hotels

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the bank loan rating of single A(blr)) assigned to the facility acquired by Avari Hotels Limited/ It amounts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the bank loan rating of single A(blr) assigned to the facility acquired by Avari Hotels Limited/ It amounts to Rs 1.5b (Rs1billion of Islamic Musharaka facility and Rs.

500m of conventional financing facility), with immediate effect, following maturity of the facility, said press release on Tuesday. .