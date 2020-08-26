UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Rating Withdraws ER Of Riaz Textile Mills

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

VIS Rating withdraws ER of Riaz Textile Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on February 12, 2020, said release on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company February 2020 Textile

Recent Stories

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into sea near Karachi

15 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Stresses Need for Probe Into Nav ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this ..

30 minutes ago

French PM urges public 'responsibility' in virus b ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi to have biggest Railways university soo ..

2 minutes ago

Law enforcers, civic agencies devise joint action ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.