VIS Rating Withdraws ER Of Riaz Textile Mills
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.
The previous rating action was announced on February 12, 2020, said release on Wednesday.