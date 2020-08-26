VIS Rating withdraws ER of Riaz Textile Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on February 12, 2020, said release on Wednesday.