VIS Reaffirms BMR Of Integrated Equities Ltd

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

VIS reaffirms BMR of Integrated Equities Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating (BMR) of Integrated Equities Limited at "BMR3++"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Broker Management Rating (BMR) of Integrated Equities Limited at "BMR3++".

The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.The previous rating action was announced on December 07, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The rating signifies strong compliance and risk management, sound internal control framework, client relationship and Human Resources and Information Technology services while regulatory compliance levels, external controls and financial management are adequate.

The assigned rating to IEL factors in the improvement in compliance and risk management function.

However, the same may be segregated from risk management for clarity and control purposes. On regulatory front, inclusion of independent director on board and constitution of board level risk management committee would strengthen board level governance.

Rating takes note of adequate external controls and finance performance. Profitability in 2019 has remained at around prior year while overall financial assessment draws support from low leveraged capital structure.

Going forward, enhanced focus on diversifying income streams may address the business volatility risk.

