VIS Reaffirms BMR Of Next Capital Limited

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Broker Management Rating of Next Capital Limited at BMR2 double plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Broker Management Rating of Next Capital Limited at BMR2 double plus.

Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on February 26, 2019, said press release on Wednesday.

The rating signified strong external control environment and risk management while regulatory compliance levels, internal control framework, HR and IT services, client relationship and financial management are considered sound.

Reaffirmation of rating incorporates established market position of NCL in the business of brokerage and corporate advisory services. Rating also factors in NCL's sound board level governance while improvement has been noted in performance benchmarks of client relationship and risk management as compared to prior year's level.

