VIS reaffirms CG Rof PKICL at CGR-9

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Corporate Governance Rating of Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited (PKICL) at CGR-9.

The rating signifies very high level of corporate governance. The previous rating action was announced on Jan. 25, 2019 said a press release on Wednesday.

Corporate governance ratings are based on evaluation of key governance areas of the rated institution including regulatory compliance, ownership structure, composition and operations of the board of Directors and executive management, self-regulation, financial transparency and relationship with stakeholders.

PKICL has been established under a joint venture arrangement between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Kuwait. Given the joint venture structure, PKICL is exempted from provisions of the Code of Corporate Governance applicable on Development Finance Institutions, in accordance with the circular issued by the regulator.

