VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Akhtar Textile Industries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:56 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Entity Ratings (ER) of Akhtar Textile Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Entity Ratings (ER) of Akhtar Textile Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two.

The long-term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors.

Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy, said a press relase on Wednesday.

Short-term rating of "A-2" depicts good certainty of timely payment.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound with good access to capital markets. Outlook on the assigned ratings is "Stable". Previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2018.

