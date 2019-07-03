UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Bank Alfalah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:17 AM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Bank Alfalah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) at double A Plus/A-One Plus.

Rating of the bank's Basel 3 Tier-1 debt instrument has also been reaffirmed at double A Minus). Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said a press release on Tuesday.

Ratings assigned to BAFL take into account an element of potential sponsor support, given that majority shareholding is held by the Abu Dhabi Group, which is a diversified business conglomerate owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. The ratings reflect BAFL's established franchise in the domestic market, as well the bank's overseas operations - situated in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates - which contributed 8.6% of the bank's pre-tax profits in 2018 (2017: 7.2%).

More Stories From Business

