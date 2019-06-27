UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Bank Of Khyber

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:13 AM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Bank of Khyber

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of The Bank of Khyber (BoK) at single A/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of The Bank of Khyber (BoK) at single A/A-One.

The medium to long-term rating of "A" denotes good credit quality, with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-1" denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

The ratings assigned to the BoK reflect its majority shareholding held by the Government of KPK.

The ratings are supported by growth, though relatively slow, in advances portfolio, largely stable asset quality and adequate liquidity position. In the interest rate volatility scenario, to mitigate the interest rate risk, the bank incurred a considerable loss on sale and re-measurement of government securities.

This reduced the net earnings and the capitalization level, bringing the capital adequacy ratio close to the minimum regulatory benchmark. The ratings take into account the management's initiatives to strengthen the CAR to provide growth space to the bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Car Bank Sale May June 2018 Bank Of Khyber Government

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

30 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

35 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

45 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

46 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

47 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' W ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.