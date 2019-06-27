VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Bank of Khyber

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of The Bank of Khyber (BoK) at single A/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of The Bank of Khyber (BoK) at single A/A-One.

The medium to long-term rating of "A" denotes good credit quality, with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-1" denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

The ratings assigned to the BoK reflect its majority shareholding held by the Government of KPK.

The ratings are supported by growth, though relatively slow, in advances portfolio, largely stable asset quality and adequate liquidity position. In the interest rate volatility scenario, to mitigate the interest rate risk, the bank incurred a considerable loss on sale and re-measurement of government securities.

This reduced the net earnings and the capitalization level, bringing the capital adequacy ratio close to the minimum regulatory benchmark. The ratings take into account the management's initiatives to strengthen the CAR to provide growth space to the bank.