VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL)

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) at double A/A-One Plus. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on June 29, 2018. Long-term rating of 'AA' indicates high credit quality; protection factors are strong. Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short term rating of 'A-1+' indicates highest certainty of timely payments; short term liquidity, including internal operating factors and/or access to alternative source of funds,is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short term obligations, said a press release on Thursday.

The assigned ratings incorporate sound capitalization, profitability and asset quality indicators as well as mid-tier position of FBL within the industry. Liquidity profile of the bank remains satisfactory; however, further room for improvement in liquidity buffer and depositor concentration exists. Transformation of the bank from a Conventional bank offering Islamic banking services to a full-fledged Islamic bank remains in place through adoption of asset led conversion model.

