VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Indigo Textile

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed Entity Ratings (ER) of Indigo Textile (Private) Limited single A Minus/A-Two.

The long-term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality and adequate protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Short term rating of "A-2" depicts good certainty of timely payment.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound with good access to capital markets. Outlook on the assigned ratings is "Stable".

Previous rating action was announced on November 05, 2018, said a press release on Wednesday.

ITPL is a Private Limited Company with shareholding vested with Akhtar Group and Haji Khuda Bux Amir Umar. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of denim fabric. Akhtar group specializes in the textile sector particularly denim fabric and garments and has diversified in the dairy and power sectors.