VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Meezan Bank Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Meezan Bank Limited at double A Plus/ A-One Plus.

VIS has also reaffirmed ratings of the outstanding Basel 3 Compliant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Sukuk of MBL at double A minus) and `AA' double A respectively. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action on the entity was announced on May 30, 2018, said press release on Monday.

The assigned ratings incorporate MBL's dominant market positioning, particularly in the Islamic banking market, and strong franchise value.

The ratings also incorporate the strength and stability of the senior management team spearheaded by the founding President and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2018, MBL outgrew the domestic private banks and the industry at large, wherein MBL's market share - in terms of assets and as of year-end 2018 - stood at 6.3% (Dec'17: 5.6%) and 4.8% (Dec'17: 4.3%) respectively.

The asset growth arose from the strong performance in thedeposit market.