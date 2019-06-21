UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Pak China Investment Company Limited

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:22 PM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has re-affirmed the entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited at triple A/A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has re-affirmed the entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited at triple A/A-One Plus.

The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of Government of Pakistan. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 20, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings of PCICL incorporate implicit support of its two sovereign sponsors, Government of Pakistan and People's Republic of China , with equal shareholding held through Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank, respectively. The ratings also take into account strong capitalization, diversified revenue stream, sound liquidity, conservative risk appetite of the company and efforts of the senior management to implement shareholders' strategic goals and vision.

During the outgoing year, gross advances portfolio declined in comparison to preceding year; however, total disbursements stood higher than the target. Fresh disbursements were made to construction, financial services, electronics, power, sugar and food sectors. The company's advances portfolio is largely long-term in nature and comprises lending to the private sector.

Concentration in the advances portfolio, albeit improved, remained on higher side at end 9f fiscal year 2017-18. During the period under review, infection ratio stood higher on account of higher incidence of non-performing loans.

In line with the institution's mandate, PCICL's focus remains on advisoryand matchmaking between Chinese and Pakistani industries through joint ventures and advisory while also exploring the option of debt and equity exposure in high importance sectors thus promoting foreign direct invesrtment in Pakistan. Further, due to revision of free trade agreement between China and Pakistan, more investment and advisory opportunities are expected to be created.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Bank June 2018 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

5 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

3 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

6 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.