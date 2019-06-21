VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has re-affirmed the entity ratings of Pak China Investment Company Limited at triple A/A-One Plus

The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of Government of Pakistan. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 20, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings of PCICL incorporate implicit support of its two sovereign sponsors, Government of Pakistan and People's Republic of China , with equal shareholding held through Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank, respectively. The ratings also take into account strong capitalization, diversified revenue stream, sound liquidity, conservative risk appetite of the company and efforts of the senior management to implement shareholders' strategic goals and vision.

During the outgoing year, gross advances portfolio declined in comparison to preceding year; however, total disbursements stood higher than the target. Fresh disbursements were made to construction, financial services, electronics, power, sugar and food sectors. The company's advances portfolio is largely long-term in nature and comprises lending to the private sector.

Concentration in the advances portfolio, albeit improved, remained on higher side at end 9f fiscal year 2017-18. During the period under review, infection ratio stood higher on account of higher incidence of non-performing loans.

In line with the institution's mandate, PCICL's focus remains on advisoryand matchmaking between Chinese and Pakistani industries through joint ventures and advisory while also exploring the option of debt and equity exposure in high importance sectors thus promoting foreign direct invesrtment in Pakistan. Further, due to revision of free trade agreement between China and Pakistan, more investment and advisory opportunities are expected to be created.