VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Pak Oman Investment Company Limited

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Pak Oman Investment Company Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Pak Oman Investment Company Limited (POICL) at double A Plus/A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Pak Oman Investment Company Limited (POICL) at double A Plus/A-One Plus.

The long-term rating of "AA+" signifies high credit quality, protection factors are strong. Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. The short-term rating of "A-1+" signifies highest certainty of timely payment; short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and/ or access to alternative sources of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 27, 2018, said press release on Monday.

The assigned ratings incorporate POIC's joint venture shareholding structure, with shares equally held by the Government of Pakistan and the Sultanate of Oman through their respective finance ministries.

Sovereign ratings of Sultanate of Oman have been reaffirmed at "BB/B" by an international rating agency in 2019; however, the outlook has been revised from stable to negative due to weak fiscal indicators. VIS expects support from the sponsors to continue in future in case a need arises.

