UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of SBL

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of SBL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Samba Bank Limited at double A/A-One. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Samba Bank Limited at double A/A-One. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on June 22, 2018. The long term rating of "AA" signifies high credit quality; protection factors are strong.

Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. The short term rating of A-T signifies high certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor, said press release on Monday.

The assigned ratings of SBL are underpinned by sound profile of its sponsor, Samba Financial Group. The Samba Financial Group is one of the largest banking groups in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia . SFG has been assigned the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of "A-" with a stable outlook by an International credit rating agency.

Ratings also incorporate adequate financial risk profile of the bank ona standalone basis as indicated by its sound capitalization indicators and asset quality indicators coupled with growth in advances and operating profitability in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank Saudi Arabia May June 2018 Samba Bank Limited From Samba Bank Limited

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

17 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

17 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

17 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

20 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.