VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at triple A/A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):

VIS has also reaffirmed ratings of triple A/A-One Plus assigned to Government Guaranteed Obligations; primarily preference shares of ZTBL.The medium to long-term rating of 'AAA' denotes highest credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of Government of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The short-term rating of 'A-1+' denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan.

Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2018.

The assigned ratings take into account the implicit support of Government of Pakistan being provided to ZTBL. ZTBL played a pivotal role in the development of agriculture sector of the country since it is the principal financial institution of Government of Pakistan for the mobilization of agricultural credit.