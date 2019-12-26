UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms ER For Shahtaj Textile

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Shahtaj Textile Limited at single A minus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Shahtaj Textile Limited at single A minus/A-two.

The long-term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality with strong protection factors. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-2" signifies good certainty of timely payment. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound with good access to capital markets. Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is "Stable". Previous rating action was announced on January 18, 2019, said a press release on Thursday.

The assigned ratings draw comfort from strong sponsorship profile of "Shahnawaz Group"; the group comprises six companies including Shahtaj Textile Limited. Other group entities belong to food and engineering related sectors.

STL is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, selling and marketing of grey fabric.

Net sales of STL witnessed a growth of 22.0% during the outgoing year.

Increase in sales was achieved on the back of higher average selling prices while aggregate volumes were stagnant. Client concentration in sales has increased and stands on the higher side; this risk is partially mitigated by long term relationship with clients.

With lower energy costs and rupee devaluation, gross margins increasedduring period under review. Although finance cost increased, profit after tax more than doubled supported by one-time exchange gain on account of Currency devaluation. Going forward, maintaining performance indicators is considered important from a ratings perspective.

