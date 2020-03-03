VIS reaffirms ER of Al-Karam Towel Industries

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Al-Karam Towel Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Al-Karam Towel Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on Dec. 17, 2018, said press release on Tuesday.

Ratings assigned to AKTI incorporate the company's strong market position (~10% market share in towel exports), healthy double-digit sales growth over time and improvement in profitability margins. Growth in recent years has largely been a function of significant rupee depreciation and higher volumes sold while over the time decrease in average selling prices ( US Dollar per Kg) in international market was offset by high dollar-rupee parity.

Ratings also favorably take into account AKTI's integrated operations from spinning (facility set-up in FY19) to weaving to finishing which results in operational efficiencies and timely servicing to clients. Moreover, for further reducing dependence of yarn procurement through local market, the company is undergoing a second phase of expansion in spinning segment. This project is expected to come online in March 2020 and will cater to two-third of AKTI's yarn requirements.