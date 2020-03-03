UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms ER Of Al-Karam Towel Industries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:26 PM

VIS reaffirms ER of Al-Karam Towel Industries

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Al-Karam Towel Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Al-Karam Towel Industries (Private) Limited at single A Minus/A-Two. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on Dec. 17, 2018, said press release on Tuesday.

Ratings assigned to AKTI incorporate the company's strong market position (~10% market share in towel exports), healthy double-digit sales growth over time and improvement in profitability margins. Growth in recent years has largely been a function of significant rupee depreciation and higher volumes sold while over the time decrease in average selling prices ( US Dollar per Kg) in international market was offset by high dollar-rupee parity.

Ratings also favorably take into account AKTI's integrated operations from spinning (facility set-up in FY19) to weaving to finishing which results in operational efficiencies and timely servicing to clients. Moreover, for further reducing dependence of yarn procurement through local market, the company is undergoing a second phase of expansion in spinning segment. This project is expected to come online in March 2020 and will cater to two-third of AKTI's yarn requirements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Company March 2018 2020 Market From Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

29 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

47 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

59 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

59 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.