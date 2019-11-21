UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms ER Of Century Paper And Board Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:51 PM

VIS reaffirms ER of Century Paper and Board Mills

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Entity Ratings (ER) of Century Paper and Board Mills Limited at single a plus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Entity Ratings (ER) of Century Paper and board Mills Limited at single a plus/A-One. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Long term rating of "A+" signifies good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Risk may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short term rating of "A-1" depicts high certainty of timely payment where liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors.The previous rating action was announced on Nov.

20, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

Assigned ratings incorporate CPBM's market leadership position in the coated paperboard segment with the company catering to 36% and 53% of the total and quality segment demand, respectively.

Despite challenging macroeconomic environment, industry dynamics for thecoated paperboard segment have remained supportive while overall financial profile remains adequate with leverage indicators having declined on a timeline basis. Ratings also draw support from strong sponsor profile of CPBM with majority shares held by Lakson Group of Companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company May 2018 Market From Industry Century Paper And Board Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

1 hour ago

DOC seeks proposals for development, O&M schemes

20 seconds ago

16 found sealed in trailer on ferry bound for Irel ..

22 seconds ago

Sindh High Court orders removal of encroachments f ..

23 seconds ago

Govt introducing holistic reforms in system of gov ..

25 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad assures early fixation of s ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.