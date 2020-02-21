VIS reaffirms ER of Rajby Textiles

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Rajby Textiles (Private) Limited at single A minus/A-one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Rajby Textiles (Private) Limited at single A minus/A-one.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Dec. 26, 2018, said press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings incorporate extensive experience of sponsors, moderate business risk profile, improvement in profitability profile, and satisfactory liquidity and capitalization indicators.

Management has planed to integrate group operations by setting up a spinning unit but this expansion is currently on hold and timeline for execution of the same is dependent on demand outlook.

Business risk profile of the company is supported by stable and growing demand for denim products.

However, entrance of new market players and capacity expansion by existing players both locally and globally are expected to keep margins in check in the long run. Continuous focus on research and development is considered important from growth perspective.

Assessment of the financial risk profile indicates that top-line of the company registered growth of 21.5% in fiscal year 2018-19 on account of increase in average selling prices. Increase in average selling prices was primarily as a result of Currency devaluation and the same facilitated improvement in gross margins.