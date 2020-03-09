UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms ER Of Razque Steels

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Razaque Steels (Private) Limited ) at triple B Minus/ A-Three

KARACHI, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Razaque Steels (Private) Limited ) at triple B Minus/ A-Three.

Long term rating of BBB- signifies adequate credit quality with protection factors being reasonable and sufficient while risk factors are considered variable. Short term rating of A-3 signifies satisfactory liquidity factors and with expected certainty of timely payment. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said press release on Monday.

In tandem with our outlook, steel sector off-take has been affected, given demand slowdown in its most pertinent downstream industry i.

e. the construction sector. Given direct linkage with construction, wherein RSPL operates, continued to contract through fiscal year 2018-19 and first half of fiscal year 2019-20. Depressed demand dynamics are also evident from steel & steel related imports,which have also contracted during the period. Resultantly, volumetric off take of RSPL has also been affected while gross margins have also come under pressure.

In the ongoing year, owing to price increase, gross margins have improved while volumetric off take was also relatively better than SPLY, which is viewed positively.

