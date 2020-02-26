UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms ER Of Saakh Pharma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Saakh Pharma (Private) Limited at triple B Plus/A-Two. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on October 25, 2018, said press release on Wednesday.

Assigned ratings take into account SPPL's growing business operations along with healthy growth in sales revenue and improvement in gross margins over time.

Reaffirmation of ratings draws comfort from healthy growing demand of pharmaceutical sector and competitive advantages (duty protection, lower lead time and facility of procuring desired quantity) enjoyed by local API manufacturers' vis-�-vis imports.

