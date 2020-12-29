UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms ER Of Thal Ltd

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

VIS reaffirms ER of Thal Ltd

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Thal Limited at double A /A-One plus.

The long-term rating of 'AA' signifies high credit quality and strong protection factors.

Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. The short-term rating of 'A-1+' signifies highest certainty of timely payment; short term liquidity, including internal operating factors and /or access to alternative sources of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan's short-term obligations.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

Previous rating action was announced on Dec.12, 2019, said release on Tuesday.

The assigned ratings incorporate conservative financial policy of the company, robust financial profile with low levels of projected debt and low leverage indicators, improving profitability profile and healthy liquidity indicators.

The ratings also reflect presence of strong sponsor at helm and implementation of sound corporate governance internal controls framework within the organization.

Ratings remain dependent on maintaining robust financial profile through business cycles and low leveraged capital structure.

