VIS Reaffirms ER Of Umar Spinning Mills

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Umar Spinning Mills (Pvt.) Ltd at triple B+/A-2

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of Umar Spinning Mills (Pvt.) Ltd at triple B+/A-2.

Long-term rating of BBB+ reflects adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient. Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy. Short-term rating of A-2 indicates good certainty of timely payment, said press release on Tuesday.

Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Feb.13, 2019.

The ratings reaffirmation takes into account decreasing leverage indicators and satisfactory liquidity profile and debt servicing ability.

Ratings also factor in the company's healthy growth in top line on a time line basis. However, ratings are constrained by limited size of the company in relation to peers and high cyclicality and competitive intensity for spinning industry and volatility in cotton prices which translate into moderate to high business risk profile. Corporate governance framework also depicts room for improvement.

Growth in sales during fiscal year 2018-19 and the on-going year vis-�-vis the corresponding periods last year was a function of higher average selling prices due to rupee devaluation and higher demand.

