VIS Reaffirms FSR Of BMA Empress Cash Fund

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Fund Stability Rating of BMA Empress Cash Fund at double A Plus (f)). The previous rating action was announced on December 28, 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Fund Stability Rating of BMA Empress Cash Fund at double A Plus (f)). The previous rating action was announced on December 28, 2018.

The fund operates as an open-end money market scheme investing in low risk short term money market instruments while maintaining a high level of liquidity.

Given the restrictions on weighted average time to maturity and asset allocation, the fund's exposure to various sources of risk is expected to remain low, said a press release on Thursday.

Fund's investment policy requires the fund to invest in securities with a minimum credit quality rating of AA with which it complied throughout the year.

The fund has remained compliant with WAM guidelines during the review period.

