VIS Reaffirms IFS Rating Of CIPL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of CIPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of Chubb Insurance Pakistan Limited at double A.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 )

The rating signifies very high capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations. Risk is considered modest but may vary slightly over time due to economic conditions. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Dec.31, said a press release on Monday.

CIPL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chubb INA International Holdings Limited (U.

S.A). The Company follows a very selective underwriting strategy. CIPL's Primary competitive advantage is the sizable treaty capacities arranged with associate Group company as the counterparty in this case is highly rated on the international scale, which allows CIPL to underwrite complex and specialized risks across the property line.

Ratings assigned to Chubb are underpinned by the strong sponsor profile.

The Chubb Group is one of the world's largest multiline Property and Casualty insurers with operations in 54 countries.

