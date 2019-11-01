VIS reaffirms IFS rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Limited at single A minus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Limited at single A minus.

The rating signifies high capacity to meet policyholder and contractual obligations. Risk factors may vary over time due to business/economic conditions.

Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on August 27, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

Current rating of PQGTL derives strength from financial profile of its sponsors including Qatar based financial institutions. However, it is constrained by trend in low capitalization levels and highleverage ratios in comparison to peers.