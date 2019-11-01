UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms IFS Rating Of Pak Qatar General Takaful Ltd

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:21 PM

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Limited at single A minus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating of Pak Qatar General Takaful Limited at single A minus.

The rating signifies high capacity to meet policyholder and contractual obligations. Risk factors may vary over time due to business/economic conditions.

Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on August 27, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

Current rating of PQGTL derives strength from financial profile of its sponsors including Qatar based financial institutions. However, it is constrained by trend in low capitalization levels and highleverage ratios in comparison to peers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Qatar May August 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris in their struggle a ..

20 seconds ago

Photographers of all ages invited to submit entrie ..

23 seconds ago

Moscow District Court Finds Legal Anti-Corruption ..

27 seconds ago

 Funeral prayer of man died of Tezgham's inferno ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Prosecution Requests Recognizance Not to L ..

19 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.