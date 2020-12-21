UrduPoint.com
VIS Reaffirms JCL's Entity Ratings At Single A Plus/A-one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity rating of Javedan Corporation Limited (JCL) at single A plus/A-one. Ratings assigned to Sukuk 1 have also been reaffirmed at double A minus.

Long term entity rating of 'A+' denotes good credit quality and adequate protection factors; risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term entity rating of 'A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payment; liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor. Outlook on the assigned ratings is 'Stable'. The previous rating action was announced on August 27, 2019, said release on Monday.

The assigned ratings to the Sukuk incorporate strong debt servicing ability and structural features of the Sukuk.

The Sukuk has an issue size of Rs 2,993 million, the tenor is 8 years inclusive of a grace period of 2 years while profit payment on the same is 6 month KIBOR+175 basic points. The JCL has launched a housing scheme by the name "Naya Nazimabad". Naya Nazimabad is situated at Manghopir, Karachi. It adjoins Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

The project is spread over 1,366 acres of land and includes bungalows, open plots, flat/apartments and commercial sites, malls, shopping centers etcetera. The target market are middle and upper middle-class segments of the society. The project is bifurcated in three phases. Phase I comprises residential units spread over 500 acres of land (Block A, B, C, D, M, and N).

