VIS reaffirms ratings of AR Modaraba

(@imziishan)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Allied Rental Modaraba at single A Plus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Allied Rental Modaraba at single A Plus/A-One.

The long-term rating of "A+" signifies good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Risk may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short -term rating of "A-1" depicts high certainty of timely payment where liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The assigned ratings are underpinned by sound financial profile of ARM emanating from manageable leverage, adequate liquidity, and sustained profitability on timeline basis. In the backdrop of improving power situation in the country, the management's business strategy envisages diversification from power business towards logistics and construction machinery segments.