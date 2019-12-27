VIS reaffirms ratings of first Paramount Modaraba at BBB/A-3

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of First Paramount Modaraba (FPM) at triple B/A-Three

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed entity ratings of First Paramount Modaraba (FPM) at triple B/A-Three.

The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on December 28, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings incorporate improvement in asset quality indicators and financial performance of FPM's business segments. Leverage indicators continue to remain within manageable levels. However, ratings are constrained by volatility in revenues of the company on timeline basis which has translated into limited growth in profitability; trend in topline growth will therefore be monitored over time.

The ratings also incorporate cyclicality in revenue generation whererevenue recognition is higher in second half of the financial year.