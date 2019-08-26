VIS reaffirms ratings of MMCL

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings assigned entity ratings of single A Minus/A-Two to Master Motor Corporation (Private) Limited . Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The long-term rating of "A-" signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate, said a press release on Monday.

Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-2" signifies good certainty of timely payment; Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small.

The previous rating was announced on April 6,2018.

The assigned ratings to MMCL incorporate strong financial profile and demonstrated track record of support of the company's sponsor, diversified product portfolio and adequate business and financial risk profile.

Financial profile is supported by sound debt servicing ability and gearing level remaining within manageable levels. However, cash flow coverage of outstanding debt has declined given increase in debt levels due to higher working capital requirements. Ratings remain dependent on maintaining financial indicators in line with rating benchmarks.