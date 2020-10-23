UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of MSML

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:17 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of MSML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Madina Sugar Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Madina Sugar Mills Limited at single A minus/A-two. The medium to long-term rating of 'A-' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors.

Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamentals and liquidity factors. The previous rating action was announced on July 24, 2019, said press release on Friday.

The assigned ratings take into account MSML's association with Madinah Group, having business stake in various sectors encompassing edible oils, sugar, ethanol, power generation, mass media and steel.

The assigned ratings also factor in diversification by the company into ethanol business to curtail the impact of sugar sector . Profit margins stood significantly higher during fiscal year 2018-19 on account of higher proportion of ethanol sales entailing sizeable margins.

Some decrease in margins was witnessed during last nine months of fiscal year 2019-20 due to lower contribution of sugar segment. However, uptrend in retail prices of sugar and also ethanol rates on account of surge in demand for sanitizing products due to Covid-19 have boded well for the company. Debt service coverage has remained adequate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company May July 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in kasur

4 minutes ago

Nicaragua Ratifies Proposal to Nominate FAO For No ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Production to Decline by 6.5% to 690B ..

8 minutes ago

2 killed in road accident in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Fire breaks out at Sindh Infectious Disease Hospit ..

8 minutes ago

21 candidates submit nomination papers from GBA-3

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.