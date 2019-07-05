UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Private) Limited at double A/A-One Plus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Private) Limited at double A/A-One Plus.

The medium to long-term rating of "AA" denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of "A-1+" denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on July 04, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

QATPL is wholly owned by the Government of Punjab. The company owns and operates re-liquefied Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant of 1,183 MW generating capacity at Bhikki, District Sheikhupura - Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Sheikhupura May July Gas 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister launches Rs 42.65 bln interest free ..

22 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 108 murder and narcotics c ..

23 seconds ago

Two blind murder suspects arrested in Karachi

26 seconds ago

Khan Sopori pays tributes to Burhan Wani

28 seconds ago

1st Hajj flight departs from Karachi

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police recovers kidnapped woman, childre ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.