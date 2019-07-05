VIS reaffirms ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Private) Limited at double A/A-One Plus.

The medium to long-term rating of "AA" denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of "A-1+" denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk free short-term obligations of Government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on July 04, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

QATPL is wholly owned by the Government of Punjab. The company owns and operates re-liquefied Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant of 1,183 MW generating capacity at Bhikki, District Sheikhupura - Punjab.