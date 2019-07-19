UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Ratings Of Shakarganj Food Products Limited

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

VIS reaffirms ratings of Shakarganj Food Products Limited

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Shakarganj Food Products Limited (SFPL) at single A-Minus/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Shakarganj food Products Limited (SFPL) at single A-Minus/A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of "A-" denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of "A-2" denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound, said a press release on Friday.

Rating of SFPL secured Sukuk issue of Rs 725 million has also been finalized and reaffirmed at single A. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on March 20, 2018.

The assigned ratings take into account strong sponsor profile of the company, comprising renowned business concerns including Sharkarganj Limited, Bank-Islami Pakistan Limited and Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited. The business risk profile of the company is considered moderate on account of increasing intensity of competition in value-added dairy and challenging operating environment of the organized dairy segment, leading to range bound margins. Moreover, the industry margins remain sensitive to exchange rate risk and regulatory changes in taxes and duties on import of skimmed milk powder and edible oils. The ratings draw comfort from sustained business growth, adequate liquidity profile and debt coverages.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Business Company March May 2018 From Industry Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited Million

Recent Stories

China-UAE relationship at its best in history: Chi ..

3 minutes ago

Masses, business community pinning hopes on PM’s ..

12 minutes ago

At Least 350 Civilians Killed in Recent Hostilitie ..

58 seconds ago

PFF names 20-member jr team for National Football ..

59 seconds ago

Court grants NAB 13-day physical remand of Abbasi

1 minute ago

Chinese, US Trade Negotiators Discussed Latest Arr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.