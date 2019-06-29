UrduPoint.com
VIS Revises Entity Ratings Of Sindh Bank Limited

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:37 AM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has revised the entity ratings of Sindh Bank Limited from double A/A-One Plus to "A+/A-1" single A Plus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has revised the entity ratings of Sindh Bank Limited from double A/A-One Plus to "A+/A-1" single A Plus/A-One.

Given that the planned merger with another commercial bank has been called off, "Rating Watch-Developing" status assigned to the ratings has been removed. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. The previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2018, said a press release on Friday.

The rating downgrade incorporates deterioration in SBL's standalone credit profile mainly due to classification of exposures (with implications on chargeoff requirements and loss of income) against a single group with weak risk profile and sizeable revaluation deficit on medium to high duration PIB portfolio.

Rating action also reflects weakening in profitability, liquidity,capitalization and asset quality indicators and are constrained by significant concentration in deposits and room for improvement in strengthening Internal Audit and IT infrastructure. Financial profile is projected to depict improvement with aggregate equity injection of Rs 14.7b planned by Government of Sindh over the next one year.

