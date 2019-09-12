UrduPoint.com
VIS Revises ER Of Hi-Tech Lubricants

Thu 12th September 2019

VIS revises ER of Hi-Tech Lubricants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has revised the entity ratings (ER) of Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited from single A/A-One to single A/ A-Two.

The medium to long-term rating of "A" denotes good credit quality, with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of "A-2" denotes good certainty of timely payment coupled with sound company fundamental and liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The previous rating action was announced on February 18, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

The ratings assigned to HTL take into account the established footprint of the company entailing adequate brand recognition in the lubricant sector.

The assigned ratings incorporate moderate business risk profile of the company underpinned by relatively favorable competitive landscape of the sector and further diversification in revenue stream owing to formulation of oil marketing company (OMC).

However, in terms of demand dynamics the company revenues are under pressure due to slump in the overall automobile and construction sectors.

The ratings also factor in currently low, though increasing, financial risk of the company as depicted by low leveraged capital structure.

