VIS Revises Ratings Of HPL

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

VIS revises ratings of HPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has revised the entity ratings of Hascol Petroleum Limited to double A minus/A-One

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 )

Rating of HPL's secured Sukuk issue of Rs 2 billion has also been revised to triple B Plus while preliminary rating to the proposed commercial paper of Rs 3 billion has also been downgraded to A-Three.The outlook on the assigned ratings continues to be negative. The previous rating action was announced on April 24, 2019.

The revision in ratings incorporate significant deterioration in financial risk profile on the back of sizeable loss incurred by the company in fist half of the current year resulting in weakening in liquidity profile and risk absorption capacity.

The ratings also reflect continued high capital expenditure levels despite plans to reduce the same in the ongoing year. In result, borrowings continued to increase on a time line basis which along with sizable equity erosion has translated into weak leverage indicators.

