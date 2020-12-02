UrduPoint.com
VIS Suspends BMR Of PSL

Wed 02nd December 2020

VIS suspends BMR of PSL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended Broker Management Rating of 'BMR2' assigned to Pearl Securities Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended Broker Management Rating of 'BMR2' assigned to Pearl Securities Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available. Previous rating action was announced on October 22, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

