VIS suspends BMR of PSL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended Broker Management Rating of 'BMR2' assigned to Pearl Securities Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available. Previous rating action was announced on October 22, 2019, said release on Wednesday.