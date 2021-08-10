UrduPoint.com

VIS Suspends Entity Ratings Of Chakwal Textile Mills

Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B minus /single A-two assigned to Chakwal Textile Mills Limited with immediate effect, due to non-payment of the rating fee for the current period.

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the matter is resolved. The previous rating action was announced on April 02, 2021, said a press release on Tuesday.

