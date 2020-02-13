UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Suspends Entity Ratings Of Shahkam Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

VIS suspends entity ratings of Shahkam Industries

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B/A-Two assigned to Shahkam Industries (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B/A-Two assigned to Shahkam Industries (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the required information is available.

The previous rating action was announced on December 21, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company December 2018

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

6 minutes ago

Who's responsible for disgrace done by NAB after a ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

26 minutes ago

NGOs Call on Myanmar to Restore Mobile Internet Ac ..

4 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

26 minutes ago

Rs 350,000 fine imposed on 3 marriage halls in Sia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.