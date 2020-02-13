VIS suspends entity ratings of Shahkam Industries

(@FahadShabbir)

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B/A-Two assigned to Shahkam Industries (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has suspended the entity ratings of triple B/A-Two assigned to Shahkam Industries (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the required information is available.

The previous rating action was announced on December 21, 2018, said a press release on Thursday.