VIS upgrades BMR of ASL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded Broker Management Rating of Adam Securities Limited to 'BMR2+' from 'BMR2'. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. Previous rating action was announced on Jan. 18, 2021, said a release on Monday.

The rating signifies strong external control framework. Client services, internal controls, risk management, and financial management are sound, while supervisory framework and HR & infrastructure are adequate.

Rating upgrade takes into account increase in board size and inclusion of independent representation on the Board, which is expected to enhance supervisory framework.

Addition of Risk Management committee at the Board level has been noted positively.

External control framework has been strengthened with the appointment of 'A' rated auditors on the panel and adequate disclosure levels. Rating also takes note of revisions made in internal policies to enhance their scope and comprehensiveness. Client services are sound, however, increasing the scope and reach of the research function may further enhance client relationships and increase customer base. The rating also takes note of an improved compliance and risk management framework.