VIS upgrades ER of MISIL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the entity ratings of Mughal Iron and Steel Industries Limited from single A/A-two to single A plus/A-one.

The rating of outstanding Sukuk has been reaffirmed at single A plus and Commercial Paper at A-two. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said release on Tuesday.

The medium to long-term rating of 'A+' denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Short-term rating of 'A-1' depicts high certainty of timely payment where liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection and minor risk factors. Previous entity rating action was announced on Sept. 25, 2020.

The assigned ratings take into account the company's position amongst major players in the long steel sector of Pakistan.

Product portfolio of the company comprises steel rebars, girders, billets, and copper ingot.

While steel rebars and girders are the key revenue drivers, export of copper ingot has also contributed well towards overall top-line growth and margins improvement over the past one and a half years.

The assigned ratings also take into account extensive experience of sponsoring family in the steel sector and established relations with the customers. The ratings draw comfort from increase in melting and re-rolling capacities, underpinned by installation of new furnaces and completion of balancing, modernization, and replacement (BMR) of bar re-rolling mill which attained commercial operations on June 01, 2021.