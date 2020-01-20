UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Upgrades FSR For ABL Govt Securities Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the Fund Stability Rating of ABL Government Securities Fund to single A Plus (f) from single A (f)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the Fund Stability Rating of ABL Government Securities Fund to single A Plus (f) from single A (f).

The previous rating action was announced on January 16, 2018, said a press release on Monday.

Launched in Nov.

2011, ABL GSF is designed to deliver risk adjusted returns by investing primarily in a diversified pool of debt instruments comprising short and long term government securities.

As per the fund's investment policy, minimum of 70% of the fund's assets must be deployed in government securities based on quarterly average investments to be calculated on a daily basis.

The rating upgrade takes into account the fund's strong creditquality, modest exposure to market risk and improving liquidity profile. Net assets declined to 2.8b (FY18: 3.1b) at end-FY19 while proportion of retail investments increased.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company January 2018 Allied Bank Limited Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

18 minutes ago

Murder accused release after compromise between pa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Grea ..

2 minutes ago

Development of database to determine youth's socio ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Vows to Boost Economic Cooperation Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.