UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Upgrades Management Quality Rating Of FAML

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:41 PM

VIS upgrades management quality rating of FAML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the management quality rating of Faysal Asset Management Limited to AM-Three Plus from AM-Three

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the management quality rating of Faysal Asset Management Limited to AM-Three Plus from AM-Three.

The rating signifies asset manager exhibiting good management characteristics. Outlook on the assigned rating has been revised from Rating Watch - Developing status to Positive.

The previous rating action was announced on March 19, 2018, said a press release on Monday.

The rating upgrade derives strength from the recent equity injection of Faysal Bank Limited in FAML. In November 2018, FBL acquired majority stake of 99.99% in FAML. As a result, all strategic plans and decision making emanate from a single dedicated sponsor.

Improvement in organisational structure and control framework along with inductions in management team have been observed; further changes in this regard will be monitored over time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company March November 2018 All From Faysal Bank Limited

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

9 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

9 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

9 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

12 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.