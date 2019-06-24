VIS Upgrades Management Quality Rating Of FAML
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:41 PM
VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the management quality rating of Faysal Asset Management Limited to AM-Three Plus from AM-Three
The rating signifies asset manager exhibiting good management characteristics. Outlook on the assigned rating has been revised from Rating Watch - Developing status to Positive.
The previous rating action was announced on March 19, 2018, said a press release on Monday.
The rating upgrade derives strength from the recent equity injection of Faysal Bank Limited in FAML. In November 2018, FBL acquired majority stake of 99.99% in FAML. As a result, all strategic plans and decision making emanate from a single dedicated sponsor.
Improvement in organisational structure and control framework along with inductions in management team have been observed; further changes in this regard will be monitored over time.