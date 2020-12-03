VIS Withdraws ER Of Askari Cement
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Askari Cement Limited with immediate effect on account of non-renewal of rating contract.
The previous rating action was announced on January 07,said a press release here on Thursday.