VIS Withdraws ER Of Askari Cement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:47 PM

VIS withdraws ER of Askari Cement

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Askari Cement Limited with immediate effect on account of non-renewal of rating contract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Askari Cement Limited with immediate effect on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on January 07,said a press release here on Thursday.

