VIS withdraws ER of Askari Cement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Askari Cement Limited with immediate effect on account of non-renewal of rating contract.

The previous rating action was announced on January 07,said a press release here on Thursday.